Charles L. Harvey, 83, of Jayess passed away Oct. 18, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. today until services at 1 p.m. at Sartinville United Methodist Church. Rev. Dan Campbell will officiate and burial will be in Sartinville Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge off the arrangements.
Charles was born Oct. 17, 1936, in Walthall County. He was the son of the late Clyde Marvin and Lillie Summers Harvey.
Charles was a member of Sartinville United Methodist Church of Sartinville, and worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier who knew all the short cuts around the county and taught his grandchildren them, and yet they never really were short cuts; family believes it was so he could spend more time with his grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Army and enjoyed working on his farm. He was a wonderful and loving father and grandfather. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Buddy Harvey and Gerald Harvey; and two sisters, Jean Alford and Merle Ainsworth.
He is survived by one son, Duane S. Harvey and wife Nicole; one sister, Betty Sistrunk; six grandchildren, Scott Harvey, Jacob Harvey, Eric Harvey, Anna Harvey, Bella Ready and Ben Ready; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ken Ainsworth, Lynn Harvey, Lance Alexander, Brian Anders, Randy Boyd and Phillip Alexander. Honorary pallbearer will be Will Duncan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.