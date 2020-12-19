Deliah McGhee, 92, of New Orleans, died Dec. 12, 2020, at University Medical Center there.
Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb. Burial will be in Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Thomas McGhee, pastor, will officiate.
Ms. McGhee was born Nov. 9, 1928, in Amite County.
