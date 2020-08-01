Mark A. Gilmore, 54, of Summit died July 27, 2020, at St. Dominic Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday at Greenwood North Cemetery with Bro. Anthony Johnson officiating.
Mr. Gilmore was born Feb. 10, 1966, in Pike County to Johnny Gilmore and the late Olga Alexander Gilmore.
He was a diesel mechanic at Walmart in Brookhaven.
He was a faithful member of Denwiddie Street Church of Christ. He was a 1984 graduate of McComb High School. He attended Jackson State University and later enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve.
He was preceded in death by his mother; a brother, Vernon “Beanie” Gilmore; paternal grandparents, Johnny Gilmore and Mae Clark; maternal grandparents, Fred and Clay Lee Alexander; and father-in-law, Joe Davis.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer D. Gilmore; daughters, Morgan and Ashtin Gilmore; son, Travelle Davis; grandchild, Alana Davis; brothers, Johnny Gilmore III (Patricia) and Alvin Gilmore (Alfreda); sister, Olga Faye (Canoy) Taylor; mother-in-law, Ethel Marie Coleman; sisters-in-law, Shelia (Elverage) Allen, Kim Coleman, Kimberly Saucier and Kaitlyn Riddle; brothers-in-law, Terrell Coleman and Shelton Carter; aunts, Patricia Sims, Bobbie Lucas and Louise Walley; uncles, Jasper Bates, John Henry Tate and James Cockerham; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and close family friends.
