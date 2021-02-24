Cladis Harris Williams, 65, died Feb. 14, 2021. She lived in New Orleans and McComb.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Craft Funeral Home, McComb. Visitation continues 1 p.m. Sunday at First Apostolic Church, 914 Wilson St., McComb, until services at 2. Burial will be in Burton Temple Cemetery, 3039 Magnolia-Holmesville Road, Magnolia.
Ms. Williams was born Jan. 9, 1956, in Clinton to the late Mamie Harris Winding and George Harris.
