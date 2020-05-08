Gertie Hernandez Cutrer, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, aunt and a great friend, passed away on May 4, 2020. She was to be 96 years old on May 10.
A graveside service will be noon Saturday at Roberts Cemetery on Line Creek Road in Osyka. Sharkey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Her unforgettable presence brought sunshine through her endless commentary, singing, dancing and smiles. We are forever changed by her costly generosity, bravery and resilience. She provided a home on her country hill where we all longed to return to be with her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, C.B. “Country Boy” Cutrer, who was a radio broadcaster in Baton Rouge on WIBR and WAIL and Gov. Jimmie Davis’ drummer; parents, Dugas and Enola Hernandez; siblings, Shirley Adams Zimmerly (J.D. and Tinker), Douglas (Evelyn) Hernandez, Pearl (Ivy) Thompson, Gertrude (Lionel) Bergeron and Ronnie Hernandez.
Gertie is survived by her children, Diane (Tommy) Simmons of Osyka and Byron (Vickie) Cutrer of Omaha, Neb.; grandchildren and great-children, Tom (Veronica) Simmons and their children Chaning (Trenton) Strange and Mason, Ginger (Wendell) Simmons and their children Jeff (Meagan) Simmons and Chelsea, Corrie (Bobby) Fritts and their children Olivia, Ella and Noah, Byron (Amanda) Cutrer II and their children Isabella, Eve, Eden and Lily, Casey (Nathan) Chapman and their children Brakian, Betsy and Jed, Carlie (Zach) Dodd and their children Banner, Vivi, Mercy, Luca and Deacon, Barrett (Sarah) Cutrer and their children Mila and Oliver; great-great-granddaughter, Caroline Simmons, daughter of Jeff and Meagan Simmons; her brother, Ernie (Brenda) Hernandez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.