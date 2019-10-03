Bessie Louise “Weezy” Phillips, 78, of Osyka, died Sept. 29, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Tangipahoa Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Zedrick Washington officiating and the Rev. Don Allen pastor. Burial will be in McElveen Family Cemetery.
Ms. Phillips was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Osyka.
