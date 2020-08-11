Betty Robinson

Betty Belle Malsbury Robinson, 96, passed peacefully Aug. 10, 2020, at the age of 96.
Graveside services will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hollywood Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Herrin presiding and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Robinson was born Oct. 8, 1923, in Gracie, Neb.
She was a member of New Covenant Presbyterian Church, past member of J.J. White Memorial Presbyterian church where she held many offices, and served a past Worthy Matron as well as held other offices of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, J.B. Robinson; her parents, William Caleb Malsbury and Clara Kate Hollingworth Malsbury; grandson, Scott Allen Moore; and siblings, Kenneth Malsbury, Kathryn Rhymes, Maxine Oamek, William Malsbury and Darlene Alexander.
She is survived by children, Donna Moore Lee (Nelson) of McComb, Julian B. Robinson Jr. (Sherri) of Petal and Claire Robinson May (Mack) of Hermanville; her sister, Tommie Barnhart of Crystal Springs; six grandchildren, Juli Grettenberger (Kevin) of Cypress, Texas, Becky May Melancon (Ryan) of West Orange, Texas, Daniel May (Rachel) of Brandon, Corey Maser (John) of Apex, N.C., Jocelyn Robinson-Logan (David) of Purvis and Jenna Latiolais (Rusty) of Duson, La.; 11 great-grandchildren, Skye Myers, Merrick Myers, Ryker Voets, Rayne Melancon, Alyssi Melancon, Ryan Maser, Alex Maser, Julianne McQuirter, Vivian Logan, Dylan Logan and Olivia Latiolais; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MSU Foundation for the J.B. Robinson SWMSFA Endowed Scholarship, ATTN: Jeff Little, Box 9680, MSU, MS 39762 or New Covenant Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 896, McComb, MS 69649.
The family wishes to thank the staff and management of Aston Court Retirement Community and the staff of Compassus Hospice for the loving care she received.
