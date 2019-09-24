Jan Lynette Wall Iasigi, 55, of Gillsburg passed away Sept. 21, 2019, at her home.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gillsburg Baptist Church and again at 4 p.m. Wednesday until funeral service at 5 conducted by Dr. Victor Walsh. Interment will take place in the Wall Family Cemetery.
She was born Aug. 28, 1964, in McComb. She was a loving mother and grandmother and was beloved by all! She never met a stranger and especially enjoyed spending Sunday afternoons playing with her grandson. She was a member of Gillsburg Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her precious son William Cody Iasigi, father Billy Wall, and brother Jed Wall.
She is survived by her son and a daughter-in-law, William Chase Iasigi Jr. (Rainey Pittman Iasigi); her mom, Geraldine Newman Wall; a grandson, John Cody Iasigi; three sisters, Brenda Jean Walsh, Gretel Morales, and twin Janet Ford; five brothers, Gerald, Jamie, Jeffrey, Joey and John Wall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.