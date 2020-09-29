From Saturday through Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,017 new cases of COVID-19, making the state’s total cases 97,049.
Only a handful of new cases of COVID-19 were reported by some Southwest Mississippi counties over the weekend and Monday morning, but Lincoln County reported new cases in the double digits twice in that time.
Lincoln County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, two on Sunday and 10 on Monday, bringing that county’s total number of cases to 1,114. It trails Pike County by 128 cases.
Pike County reported six new cases on Saturday, no new cases Sunday and two new cases Monday. The county total is 1,242.
The breakdown of new cases by county from Saturday through Monday and their total number of cases is as follows:
Amite, six new cases, 335 total; Franklin, one new case, 193 total; Lawrence, no new cases, 433 total; Walthall, two new cases, 602 total; Wilkinson, no new cases, 305 total.
There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in any of those seven counties.
