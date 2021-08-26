Tyrone Truvillion, 71, of Brookhaven died Aug. 19, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Craft Funeral Home. Services will be private. Minister Damian Gatlin will officiate. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery, McComb. Please wear a mask. Craft Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Truvillion was born Oct. 22, 1949, in New Orleans.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.