James Wroten, 87, of Tylertown died Dec. 27, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Tuesday until services at noon at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel. The Rev. George Coney will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Wroten was born April 26, 1933, in Pike County.
