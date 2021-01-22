Jimmie Walker Jr., 74, of Walthall County, died Jan. 12, 2021, at his son’s residence in New Orleans.
Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. today at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at New Testament Church of Deliverance with the Rev. Michael Lewis officiating. Burial will be in the family cemetery.
Mr. Walker was born April 4, 1946, in Walthall County.
