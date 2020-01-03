Stuart G. Bush, 46, of Magnolia, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bala Chitto Baptist Church until services at 3. Burial will be in Felix Allen Cemetery in Magnolia. Bro. Dave Hartson will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Stuart was born Aug. 24, 1973, in McComb, to Henry R. Bush and Connie L. Allen Bush.
He was a member of Bala Chitto Baptist Church. He was baptized there when he was younger. He enjoyed the outdoors; specifically hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Lee Allen and Mary Francis Wolbrecht Allen; and his father, Henry R. Bush.
He is survived by his mother, Connie Bush of Fernwood; two sons, Charles Carr, stationed in California with the U.S. Navy, and Stephen Ball (Trisha) of Summit; a daughter, Jackie Halayna “Jac” Bush of Laurel; a brother, Robert O. Bush of Fernwood; three aunts, Marilyn and Richard Johnston, Sue and Tom VanNorman and Anna K. and Kent Ott; along with his lifelong friend, Bradley; numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Ball, Bradley Morgan, Pearl Allen, Jerry Simmons, Andrew Kelley and Matt Thompson.
