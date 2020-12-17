Jessie Carter Jr., 75, of Marrero, La., died Dec. 3, 2020, at his residence.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Power House Church with Pastor Colia Dillon Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Bridges Cemetery. Craft Funeral Home of McComb is handling arrangements.
Share condolences at www.craftfuneralhome.org.
