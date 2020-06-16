Catherine Elizabeth McDaniel Smith, 87, of Magnolia, who would have been 88 on June 15, passed from this life on June 13, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Wednesday until services at 11 at Terry’s Creek Baptist Church in Magnolia, with Bro. Danny Forrest officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Catherine was born June 15, 1932, and was the daughter of Otto McDaniel and Eula McMillian McDaniel.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Magnolia where she was a Sunday school teacher in the primary department, sang in the choir and also as a member of the sextet.
She worked for many years as a certified nursing assistant at Beacham Memorial Hospital and was in great demand as a private duty nurse. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, as well as daughter-in-law and caretaker for her in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Robert “Bob” Lee Smith Sr.
She loved her family and friends and cherished each moment spent with them. She loved the Mississippi Gulf Coast and enjoyed visiting with her brothers and family there.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, James “Jimmy” Oliver Smith; one son, Bradley McDaniel Smith; and her oldest brother, Charles Edwin McDaniel.
She is survived by one daughter, Jane Elizabeth Smith of Magnolia; one daughter-in-law, Deborah Hemphill Smith of Denham Springs, La.; four brothers, Thomas Eugene McDaniel (Leonda) of Gautier, Robert “Bobby” Glenn McDaniel (Jerry) of Magnolia, Joseph Dewitt McDaniel (Ann) of Gautier, and James Ray McDaniel of Gulfport; one grandson, William Kerry King II (Yazmine) of Denham Springs; one granddaughter, Layla Rowan Smith of Hattiesburg; two great-grandchildren, Collin Jackson King and Giuliana Marie Dykes; and numerous nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.