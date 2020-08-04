Melanie Ledet Aupied, 87, of Jayess, passed away Aug. 2, 2020, her residence. No services are to be announced. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Weather
Stocks
Gas Prices
|Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi
|Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com
Latest News
- Tense test drive
- Uptown mall wants downturn in taxes
- Amite schools delay start date until Sept. 8
- Woman indicted in roadside shooting
- Hospital makes hires, buys equipment
- City puts new water billing system to use
- Virus hospitalizations down, but cases continue to surge
- N. Pike welcomes Collins as principal of high school
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.