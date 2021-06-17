Joyce Moak

Joyce Marie Moak, 77, of McComb, died June 16, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Friday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home until services there at 2 p.m. The Rev. Rick Kennedy and the Rev. Danny Speed will officiate. Burial will be in Pike Memorial Gardens under the direction of Hartman-Jones Funeral Home.
Mrs. Moak was born June 26, 1943, in Mobile, Ala., the daughter of Prentiss Marion and Louise Berberette Dean.
She was a traffic manager for the Great American Box Co., where she retired after 49 years of service.
She was a member of New Heights Baptist Church, where she organized trips for the Keenagers Group twice a year. She also was a volunteer for St. Andrew’s Mission and worked once a week at The Osyka Auction House.
She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Delton Moak; and a brother-in-law, Jeryl Johnson.
Mrs. Moak is survived by a daughter, Pam Berry and husband Mike of McComb; a brother, Bubba Dean and wife Mary of Kosciusko; a sister-in-law, Gwen Johnson of Hot Springs, Ark.; a granddaughter, Magan Harvey and husband Charles; a great-grandson, Dalton Harvey; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Chad Thomas, Hershell Jones, Aaron Cockroft, Jake Cockroft, Carl Linton and Alvin Dickerson.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
