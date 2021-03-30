Eleanor B. Cutrer, 59, of McComb, passed away March 26, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Services were Monday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home. Bro. John Underwood and the Rev. Dixie Holder Cummings officiated, and burial was in Hollywood Cemetery.
Eleanor was born Feb. 6, 1962, in McComb, the daughter of Ralph Bacot Jr., and Mary Virginia “Mickey” Bacot.
She was a homemaker and a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church. She was very active in outreach, missions and spreading the good news through her prayers, her love of study and her love of family and friends. She cherished her family and her church. She will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, James “Jimmy” Augusta Jones and George Cutrer; a brother, Ralph “Bubba” Bacot III; and a sister, Carol Ann Jones.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Travis of McComb; her stepmother Elaine Bacot of McComb; three sons, Jason Jones (Casey) of Garden City, Kan., James Jones Jr., of Hammond, La., and Troy Travis of McComb; two daughters, Jennifer Jones Ducote (Jacques) of Franklinton, La., and Heather Lezina (Harvey Johnson) of Monticello; a brother, Donald Boyd (April) of McComb; two sisters, Hilda Bacot (Larry Arnold) of Osyka and Linda Laird (Bill) of McComb; nine grandchildren, Angel Slaven, Blake White, Moses Cabrera, Carol Newton Lang, Hayley Martin, Destiny Lezina, Olivia Jones, Kane Jones and Misty Jones; a great-granddaughter, Kynsleigh Loupe; five more great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jason Jones, Troy Travis, Codie Barber, Harvey Johnson, Harvey Loupe and Jacques Ducote.
Honorary pallbearer will be Moses Cabrera.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 519, Summit, MS 39666.
