Gloria Lenoir Rimes, 87, of Franklinton, La., passed away April 3, 2021, at Camelot Community Care Center in Ponchatoula, La.
Visitation is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday until graveside services at 2 at Magnolia Cemetery in Magnolia. Dr. Woody Dwight Rimes will officiate. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Gloria was born in Magnolia on Nov. 23, 1933, to the late John D. and Mary Brumfield Cooper.
Gloria was a retired bookkeeper having worked for many local businesses over the years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Franklinton. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who dearly loved her family and friends.
She enjoyed sports and was known to have kept any and all notes and pictures from her family (they were her treasures). She will be sadly and deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Otis Lenoir; her second husband, Dwight R. Rimes; one son, Robert O. “Bobby” Lenoir; one brother, Danny Cooper; and one aunt, Beatrice Brumfield.
She is survived by her two sons, Woody Dwight Rimes, Ph.D, and wife Julie, and John Scott Rimes, Ph.D, and wife Deborah; one daughter, Mary D. Lenoir; daughter-in-law, Mona Lenoir; one brother, Billy Ray Cooper and wife Mildred; one sister, Lena Faye Ainsworth; 11 grandchildren, Clint Simmons (Katrinia), Spencer Rimes, Cheslee Pickett (Jared), Colby Rimes (Abbey), Caleb Rimes (Kelsey), Angel Cothern (Steven), Jordan Rimes, M.D. (Zach Smith), Allyson Rimes, Carson Rimes, Robert Lenoir and Chasidy Lenoir; 10 great-grandchildren, with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to First Baptist Church of Franklinton, 950 Self St., Franklinton, LA 70438.
