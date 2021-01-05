George Thomas “Tom” Williams, 83, of Summit passed from this life on Jan. 1, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Tom was born in Logansport, Ind., on Aug. 1, 1937, as the fourth son of John A. Williams and Clarice M. Harvey.
He attended Logansport High School and graduated in 1956. He then attended and graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in mechanical engineering in 1963.
His first career placement was with Marathon Corp. in 1963 in Wisconsin, after which his career was in the plastics industry starting with Presto Products in Appleton, Wis., and moving to North Carolina in 1984 to the management of three offices of different plants. He then went into consulting until moving to Summit with what is now Summit Plastics.
After his retirement, he became very active in Lions Club International, rising to the rank of president, as well as working with the volunteers at the hospital.
Throughout his life, Tom had been involved in many service industries. Tom was also a 32-degree Mason and a 50-plus year member. Tom and his wife of 44 years, Faye Williams, were members of Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church in Summit.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Richard Williams, John J. Williams and B.R. Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Williams; one daughter, Lisa Newman and Craig of Sweetwater, Tenn.; one brother-in-law, James Grignon of Waukesha, Wis.; four grandchildren, Jonah, Zach, Karma and Samantha; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Memorials may be made in his name to Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1206, Summit, MS 39666.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com
