Marjean Woodward Gillis, 94, of McComb, has died.
A private family graveside service will be held. Hartman Jones Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Gillis was known for her years of service to her community and church, her constant smile, her love of nature and beautiful things, but most of all for her devotion to her family.
A native of Jonesboro, Ark., Marjean was born Aug. 27, 1925, and graduated from Holy Angels Academy. She studied history at the University of Mississippi.
At Ole Miss, Marjean was featured on the cover of Rebel Magazine and was a sweetheart of Sigma Chi, a member of Kappa Delta sorority, the Committee of 100, Glee Club, Mississippian staff, YWCA, Newman Club, Women’s Athletic Association and a Battalion sponsor for the combined Army and Air Force ROTCs. She represented northeast Arkansas as Duchess of the Realm in the Memphis Cotton Carnival court and was a member of the Royal Club of Memphis.
Marjean married McComb native Norman Gillis Jr. on Sept. 4, 1948, and moved there in 1950, where they raised their family.
Marjean served on an advisory council for the McComb city board, the United Givers board, and on the founding board of the Pike County Arts Council. She and her husband were co-founders of Gulf South Gallery with Bess Dawson and Ruth Atkinson Holmes.
She was a charter member of the Southwest Mississippi Community College Pink Ladies and participated in the first city-wide choir presentation of The Messiah. She was co-leader of the “Great Books Discussions” at Denman Junior High School.
She was an officer in the Wednesday Club and a member of the Flower Lovers Club. She was a co-founder of the McComb Supper Club, which has met regularly for more than 50 years.
An active member of the Audubon Society, she was an avid bird watcher and feeder. It was not unusual for her to receive a call asking for identification of a migratory or domestic songbird in the area.
A devoted steward of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Marjean was a member of the choir, served as president of the Home-School Association, and taught Sunday school.
She was a life member and former president of the Junior Auxiliary and a member of the National Board, serving as its first expansion chairman. In 1996, she reigned as Queen of the Junior Auxiliary Azalea Ball.
Marjean shared her love of art and history as a volunteer gallery hostess for three Mississippi Museum of Art exhibitions: The Palaces of St. Petersburg, The Majesty of Spain, and The Glory of Baroque Dresden.
Marjean was the daughter of the late Grace and Charles Willard Woodward of Jonesboro.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Jenette Bosche; her husband, Norman Gillis Jr., and their daughter, Trisha Gillis.
She is survived by her three sons: Norman Gillis III, Charles (Thomas), and Alan (Betsy). They have four grandchildren, Norman Gillis, Ryan Gillis, Sarah Gillis Applegate and Katie Gillis Casswell. Great-grandchildren include Samuel and Emily Applegate, Carter, Bennett, Drew Casswell and Marshall Gillis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PALS, 1071 Marks Road, McComb, MS 39648; St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1105, McComb, MS 39649; or a charity of your choice.
