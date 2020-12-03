Richard James “Dickie” Balser, 96, passed away Nov. 23, in McComb.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will schedule a celebration of Dick’s life at a later date to be determined. Masses will be offered in his memory at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 501 Delaware Ave., McComb, at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 10 and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
He was born in McComb on Aug. 1, 1924, fourth child of George Henry Balser Sr. and Irma Mae Lyons Balser.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 71 years, Katherine Marie “Katie” Jordan Balser, and seven of his nine children.
Dick met his future wife at a young adult church activity in Fort Smith, Ark., where they both worked at radio stations. They were married in 1949.
Dick was a devout Roman Catholic and an active participant in every church he attended throughout his life.
He became multi-talented, teaching himself most skilled trades while keeping busy with projects like auto mechanics, plumbing, carpentry and home building.
Dick was a gifted storyteller who captivated the attention of all those around him, and these memories will continue to resonate in every family gathering.
His most endearing qualities were his kind, cheerful and mischievous nature, as well as his loving and giving spirit. Most of all, he is remembered for how he touched lives and helped others when he saw a need, never keeping account of the generosity he demonstrated to strangers who became extended family members.
Dick served in the U.S. Army at the end of World War II, afterward acquiring formal training in radio communications which eventually led him to accept a job in Fort Smith, Ark. He began his career as an engineer working for Boeing Airplane Co. and Lockheed Aircraft Corp. for a few years, during which time he took night classes to advance his education while working full-time to provide for his growing family.
After accepting a job with International Business Machines (IBM) in 1955, his 32-year career began with a move from Marietta, Ga., to IBM’s new plant in Kingston, N.Y., where he would be introduced to the Mercury Manned Space Flight Program and the Apollo Space Flight Control System that would put men on the moon.
Dick worked with the team that built and programmed the Saturn rocket instrument unit (IU) at the Space Systems Center in Huntsville, Ala., for the Apollo space missions. He also worked on nuclear-powered submarine systems development at IBM Federal Systems in Manassas, Va. He often said his fingerprints can be found as high and deep as any man has gone or experienced.
Dick retired in 1987 and moved his family to Tucson, Ariz. He and Katie explored the country for 20 years in their travel trailer until finally settling in Magnolia in 2007, very near his childhood home.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and all of his nine siblings, George Henry Jr., Mae Agnes (Kathlyn), SSND, John Lyons, Frederick “Fred” J., the Rev. Edward “Eddie” F., Dorothy Ann, SSND, Beverly Gent, Austin B., and Kathleen. He was also predeceased by two sons, Richard James Jr. “Jimmy” (2019) and Joseph Stephen “Joe” (1987), as well as son-in-law Aurona Jerry “Ron” Leith (2015) and great-grandson Kyle Xavier Wells (2016).
Dick is survived by his wife, Katie, and seven children, Kathleen of Willows, Calif., Ann Leith of Huntsville, Ala., Young Anne Balser (daughter in-law) of Temecula, Calif., Judy Fletcher (Jerry) of Rixeyville, Va., Dorothy of Canton, Col. John, U.S. Army (Lorna) of Richmond Hill, Ga., Martha Saylor (Maurice) of Herndon, Va., and Michael (Amber) of Arlington, Texas, as well as 17 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews, and many good friends.
Donations in memory of Richard James Balser Sr. to the School Sisters of Notre Dame (ssndcentralpacific .org) will be most appreciated. Personal condolences are welcomed and can be sent to Katie Balser at 222 Aston Ave., Suite Y, McComb, MS 39648.
