Ms. Dixie Leah Sibley Thames, 55, of McComb passed from this life on April 22, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
She was born Oct. 2, 1964, in McComb during Hurricane Hilda, and was the daughter of Al and Nelda Matthews Sibley.
She was the youngest of three children. She was a free spirit and an artist. She recently had a showing at the McComb Public Library. She always had a garden full of flowers, and everywhere she went, she made people smile.
She is survived by her parents; one son, Cody Thames; one daughter, Jessie Kelly and Austin; one brother, Hal Sibley and Kay; one sister, Melisa Sibley; and a host of other relatives, family, and friends.
I am so very sorry for your loss. We are keeping ya'll in our thoughts and prayers. Love, Cindy and Wayne
