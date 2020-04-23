Willimena Ball Cotton, 95, of Tylertown, died April 19, 2020, at Comfort Care Nursing Center in Laurel.
Viewing is 11 a.m. today until graveside services at noon at Dillon Hill Church of God in Christ Cemetery, 62 Dillon Hill Road, Tylertown, with Dr. Bufus Ellis officiating. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Born Aug. 23, 1924, in Tylertown, Ms. Cotton was the daughter of the late Lattimore Ball and the late Ruby Dillon Ball.
