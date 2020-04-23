Michael Williams, 67, of McComb, died April 16, 2020, at Franklin County Memorial Hospital.
Visitation is 1 p.m. Saturday at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home until graveside services at 2 at Dinah Cemetery No. 2. The Rev. Martin Washington will officiate.
Mr. Williams was born July 29, 1952, in Pike County.
