Willie L. Roberts, 82, of Jayess died Nov. 2, 2020, at her residence.
Visitation is 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at New Testament Church of Deliverance, with burial in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Roberts was born July 14, 1938, in Walthall County.
