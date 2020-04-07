Jerry Martin Milton, 79, a native of McComb and resident of Orange Beach, Ala., went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date. Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes of Foley, Ala., is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry was a faithful member of Orange Beach United Methodist Church. He was employed in the insurance industry most of his career, including time at Connecticut General Life Insurance Co. and Alabama Independent Insurance Agents. He was the owner of University Agency Inc. and Insurance Education and Consulting.
Jerry was a member of the National Faculty of the National Alliance. He addressed insurance groups in all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. In addition to teaching and consulting with agencies, insurers and attorneys, he worked with the Insurance Agents & Brokers of Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware as their Education Consultant for their CIC, CISR and continuing education programs. He touched the lives of many in the insurance industry, his community and family.
Jerry enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating, landscaping and entertaining his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Gertrude Milton; sister, Betty Wolfe; and brothers, Bill Milton and Bob Milton.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy J. Milton of Orange Beach; son, Jay Milton of Houston, Texas; daughter, Connie (Andy) Mayts of Tampa, Fla.; stepdaughter, Kellie Reichert of Foley, Ala.; two sisters, Katherine (Jim) Everett of Summit and Pauline (Joey) Smith of McComb; two brothers, Jimmy (Renee) Milton of Birmingham, Ala., and Ted (Sally) Milton of Gulfport; and was known lovingly as Paw Paw by his seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and 72 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orange Beach United Methodist Church, 28751 Canal Road, Orange Beach, AL 36561.
