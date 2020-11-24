Ollie Evelyn Freeman, 93, departed her earthly home Nov. 21, 2020, and entered her Heavenly home to be with her Lord Jesus.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until 10 a.m. service at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lakewood South Cemetery. Chancellor Funeral Home of Byram is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn was born Feb. 28, 1927, in Centreville to Karl and Lucy McGraw. She married her sweetheart, Raymond Ray Freeman, on April 9, 1953. He preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2012.
Evelyn loved her family, her friends and her church. She was a longtime member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was always kind and enjoyed helping others. She was an excellent cook and was known for her wonderful pound cake. For 38 years, Evelyn worked for South Central Bell as a cable dispatcher and then enjoyed retirement.
Evelyn is survived by her sisters, Rosalie Neves and Joyce Cupstid; sister-in-law, Bobbie Alexander (Arthur); her two sons and their wives, Jeffery and Susan Freeman and Keith and Marilyn Freeman; grandchildren, Phillip Freeman (Vanessa), Jennifer Bagwell (Chris), Brittany Adams (Lucas) and Brandon Freeman (Lauren); plus six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. All of these she loved deeply.
Special thanks to Baptist Hospice; her nurses, April Page and Summer Smith, and nursing assistant Lisa Jones; and to the staff at The Arbor for the loving care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baptist Children’s Village or Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com.
