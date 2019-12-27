Walter J. Lenoir

Walter James Lenoir, 66, of Tylertown, died Dec. 20, 2019, at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at Mesa Mount Olive M.B. Church in Tylertown until services there at 11. The Rev. Lannie Williams will officiate. Burial will be in Tylertown City Cemetery under the direction of Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel in Tylertown.
