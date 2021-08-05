Wilma Hampton Lee, 77, of Hattiesburg and formerly of Magnolia, died July 25, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at noon at Peoples Undertaking Co., McComb. Burial will be in Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery.
Wilma Hampton Lee was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Amite County to Lampton Reid Hampton and Ethel Ray Dillon Hampton, both of whom preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Kendricks Davis; brothers, Charles, Willie and Robert; and sisters, Geneive, Edna, Mary and Mattie.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories her daughters, Katherine Lee (Vasti) Jackson, Kimberly Renae Lee and Karen Anne Alexander; sons, Kevin Burnett Alexander and Karl O’Neal Alexander; her brothers, Herbert Lee Hampton, Lessie Joe Hampton, Isiah Hampton, Carl Ray Hampton and Dennis O’Neal Hampton; grandsons, Ardy, Keisean, Kartaz, Kesmond, Korrian, Kristain and Kevin Jr.; her only granddaughter, Kechelle; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
