Mary Ella Caston, 101, died Oct. 15, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven.
A walk-through visitation will be 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at R.E. Tyler Funeral Home, Brookhaven. Graveside services follow at 12:30 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery in Liberty. The Rev. Charles Caston will officiate. Social distancing will be observed. You must wear a face mask to enter. The visitation will live-stream via Facebook @ tylerfuneralhome.inc.
Ms. Caston was born in Liberty on Nov. 5, 1918, to Willie Powell and Rosie Lee Causey Powell.
