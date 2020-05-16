George Ronald “Ron” Edwards, 77, passed away on May 13, 2020, in Foxboro, Mass., in the home of his niece, Jennifer Collado, surrounded by the love and care of his sister Neva, niece Jennifer, her children — Mia, Sophia and Matthew — and family friend Don Perkins.
Arrangements are incomplete. There will be a McComb graveside service later.
“Ronnie” was born on May 3, 1943, to Elaine Barron Edwards and George Whitfield Edwards of Summit.
He was later joined in his family by sisters Joyce and Neva. What a great time they had growing up together!
Ronnie attended Summit and McComb High School, where he played in the marching band, was the business manager of the school newspaper and played on the MHS baseball team.
He graduated in 1961 and attended Ole Miss, majoring in pharmacy.
He was the football team photographer for the Ole Miss yearbook and a member of ATO fraternity. He roamed the football sidelines taking pictures, but at the end of the game, never knew or cared about the score.
After graduating from pharmacy school, Ron started his pharmacy career in Fairfax, Va., later to Lake Tahoe, Nev., then to Las Vegas for 40 years, where he retired. Ron was the consummate pharmacist and friend to all.
He loved traveling to Costa Rica where he enjoyed zip-lining, and studying different languages in countries where he traveled.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Matthew Swan.
Ron is survived by sisters Joyce Fenn and husband Dick Fenn, and Neva Swan; nieces, Jennifer Collado and Elaina Peterie; nephews, Scott, Tim and Brett Fenn; and dear family friends, Ginny Parker and Smokey Young. He felt especially blessed by his friendship with longtime pharmacist friend Eddie Zegen and his lifelong friends Krandall Howell, Curtis Jenkins and Edmund Pickett.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.