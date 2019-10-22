Leslie Marie Miller, 39, of McComb, died Oct. 18, 2019.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Sharkey Funeral Home of Summit and continues 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of McComb until services at 12:30 with Father Brian Kaskie officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
She was born May 29, 1980, in McComb Mary Beth Miller of McComb and Warren Miller of Hazelhurst.
She was a graduate of McComb High School and Belhaven College, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree and was employed by Phi Theta Kappa upon graduation. She worked as a buyer for Sanderson Farms and was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her father; an uncle, Charles Ray “Robbie” Robinson III; her maternal grandparents, Charles Ray Robinson Jr. and Mary Alice Robinson of McComb; and paternal grandparents, Carl Miller and Hilda Miller Lacey of Hazelhurst.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Beth Robinson Miller; her sister, Lauren Miller; aunts and uncles, Charla and Allen Fava, Bill and Anita Robinson, Pat and Karen Robinson, Missi Lindley Robinson, Carolyn Ann Miller and Tommy and Barbara Miller; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.