Ollye V.H. James, 92, of Tylertown died Aug. 8, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday until graveside service at 10:30 at Old China Grove Cemetery, Highway 585, Tylertown, with Apostle Clayton Bullock officiating. Washington Funeral Home is handling arrangements. We encourage all in attendance to wear masks and practice social distancing per COVID-19 guidelines.
Mrs. James was born Aug. 22, 1928, in Walthall County. She was the daughter of the late Curtis Hammond and the late Adoll Magee Hammond.
