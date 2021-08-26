Stacey F. McIntyre, 50, of McComb died Aug. 15, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co., with services there 1 p.m. Saturday. Minister Joel McIntyre will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Fernwood.
Ms. McIntyre was born Oct. 7, 1970, in Vicksburg to Annie and the late John McIntyre.
Stacey worked at Sanderson Farms for 10-plus years, and sometime a hotel cleaning service before becoming sick.
Ms. McIntyre was preceded in death by her daughter, A’shanti McIntyre; grandmother, Mary Wright; father and brother, Timothy McIntyre.
She leaves to cherish her memories her son, Elijah McIntyre; one granddaughter, Clarity McIntyre; mother; three brothers, John (Mildred) McIntyre Jr., Roy Bibbs and Clifton (Dashia) Bibbs; three sisters, Doris Bibbs, Shanekqua (Myishia) Bibbs and Denshia Bibbs; a host of nieces, nephews, friends and special friends.
