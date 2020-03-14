Austin T. Dillon, 50, of McComb died March 2, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is today at Greater Powerhouse Pentecostal Church at 11 a.m. until services at noon with Pastor Colia Dillon Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Tylertown Cemetery.
He was born Aug. 18, 1969, in Hinds County.
Arrangements are being handled by Cooks Enterprise Funeral Home of McComb.
