Kayla Lynn Alexander, 61, of Bogue Chitto went to be with her Lord on Aug.31, 2021,
Visitation is noon today until services at 2 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Riverwood Family Funeral Service of Brookhaven is handling arrangements.
Ms. Alexander was born Oct. 23, 1959, in Gretna, La., to the late Dennis Gordan Moak and Bette Lynn Summers Moak.
Ms. Alexander was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and loved spending time with her loving family and shopping for them.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, James Steve Alexander; nephews, John Curtis and Zachary Lee Dunaway; and special friend, Charles Edward Martin.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Shawn Kevin Alexander; stepson, Charles Ashley Martin and wife Tiffany; daughter, Karla Bett Martin Thompson and husband Billy; brother, Mike Wayne Moak and wife Becky, sister, Pamela Moak Dunaway and husband Curtis; grandchildren, Emma Thompson, LaLanie Thompson and Dawson Thompson; step-grandchildren, Azlynn Martin and Fancy Martin; other family members, Bethany Wright, Renee Moak Howell, Madison Moak and Ashley Wright Love; and several great nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She will be missed by all that loved and knew her.
