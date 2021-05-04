Tiffanie Lynn Kearney Lyle, 52, of Osyka, went to be with the Lord on April 29, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. today in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, with Bro. Larry Ritchie officiating. Sharkey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tiffanie was born Jan. 29, 1969, in San Diego, Calif. She was the daughter of Bro. Larry Ritchie and Holly Holland Ritchie of McComb.
She was a handy woman and she loved to build and rebuild everything, especially computers. She could work on vehicles and anything that had a motor. She loved to read about the Lord and His return. She was very tender-hearted and would help anyone in need. She was the mother of three sons, whom she loved dearly. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death her grandmother, Marian Ritchie; and her father, George Thomas Kearney.
She is survived by her parents of McComb; three sons, Kyle Kearney of Osyka, Dillon Lyle and Daniel Lyle, both of Wesson; four brothers, Jamie and Heather Kearney, Sean and Chrissy Ritchie, Seth and Emily Ritchie and Stephen Ritchie; a sister, Mandie Ritchie; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.