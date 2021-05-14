William Edward Fitzgerald, Jr., 67, known as Bill, passed away at his home in Yazoo County in the early morning hours May 13, 2021, with his wife Wanda by his side.
Bill experienced a long illness, but he is healed and at peace in the arms of Jesus, His Lord and Savior.
Funeral services are 3 p.m. Saturday at North McComb Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Ratcliff and Rev. Tyler Bridge officiating. There will be no visitation beforehand, and no graveside services.
Bill was born in McComb on Jan. 29, 1954, to the late Edward and Edith M. Fitzgerald of McComb. He attended the public schools here and graduated from McComb High School in the Class of 1972. While in high school, Bill was a soloist in the Centenary UMC youth production of the musical “Tell It Like It Is” and is still remembered fondly for that.
He was of the Baptist faith, and served his country in the United States Army. Bill was in the insurance business most of his working career.
Bill had a love for all people and enjoyed visiting with anyone who had time for a cup of coffee and conversation. He kept in touch with family, and new and old friends, especially classmates and colleagues, whether by phone or online. Bill recently spent a beautiful day at Summit’s Smokin’ on the Tracks, and he thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated efforts of special friends to make that a memorable day.
He was well-read and relished a discourse on the issues of the day. Sometimes, the discussions took an interesting turn, but Bill never wavered from voicing his opinion — and considering opposite opinions as well.
Bill became a Christian at an early age, and he believed strongly in helping the less fortunate. Several years ago, he checked with leaders at the Baptist Children’s Village to find out if they had a particular need he could work on. He was told that the kids would like to have a shady place to sit outside where they could do homework, eat snacks, or just visit with each other. Bill rallied friends and businesses to donate labor and supplies, and a covered pavilion with picnic tables was built on the Village grounds.
This past fall, shortly after Bill came under the care of Adoration Hospice of Yazoo City, he asked his nurse if any of their clients needed help to make their holidays brighter, and she said yes. Bill got busy with a list of foods, found a friend to do the grocery shopping with him, got volunteers to help him pack and deliver the bags, and raised funds to feed more than 20 families who would otherwise have had no traditional meal.
Both these deeds were accomplished while Bill was fighting his own serious health battle. The list of his good works could go on.
Bill and Wanda loved animals, especially dogs, and took innumerable strays into their home, where the animals were spoiled and brought much joy to the Fitzgerald household.
Bill is survived by his wife of 34 years, Wanda Sholter Fitzgerald; his son, Patrick Robinson (Jackie), of Birmingham, Ala.; and daughter, April Robinson Buford (Tom), of Madison; two granddaughters whom he adored, Alissa Martin and Loxley Buford; his sisters, Joyce F. Barnes (Wayne) of Zachary, La., and Jeannie F. Gary of Mendenhall. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, and a slew of other family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
