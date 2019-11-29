Louis Coke Magee died Nov. 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit following an extended illness. He was 78.
Visitation is 2 p.m. Saturday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb until services there at 3. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
He was born Nov. 15, 1941, in McComb, the son of Cletus W. Magee and Ruth Coke Magee.
He moved to the Northeast Mississippi area approximately three years ago from McComb and had lived at Generations Living before his health failed.
He was a 1959 graduate of McComb High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. He remained a loyal supporter and fan of his alma mater and enjoyed attending the ballgames.
Mr. Magee was a businessman who owned and operated a feed store. He also worked for Bank of McComb and later in life retired from Craddock Oil Co. He was a member of First Baptist Church of McComb. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra Bell Magee, who died May 24, 2014; and brother, Cletus W. Magee Jr.
He is survived by his two sons, Coke Magee (Stephanie) of Guntown, and Conner Magee of Summit; a brother, Don Magee (Vicky) of McComb; sister-in-law, Vivian Magee of Summit; five grandchildren, Tripp Magee, Kyle Magee, Tate Magee, Jay Conner Magee and Clete Magee; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
