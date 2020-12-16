Edward Earl Adams, 76, of Jacinto, Ark., died Dec. 12, 2020, at Ouachita County Medical Center in Camden, Ark.
Graveside services will be noon Thursday at Benton Cemetery with arrangements by Benton Funeral Home of Fordyce, Ark.
Born Dec. 5, 1944, at Brookhaven, Mr. Adams was a son of Doc Adams and Mattie Smith Adams.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Hollis Adams; granddaughter, Summer Beaver; grandson, Dustin Adams; great-grandson, Sylar Webb; four brothers, Oscar Adams, John Adams, Buck Adams and Red Adams; and three sisters, Evelyn Hodges, Dones Smith, Annie Pearl Moak.
He is survived by two sons, Bailey Adams and wife Fabian of Zachary, La., and Eddie Willis of Grenada; a daughter, Lisa Adams Beaver and husband Steve of Jacinto; two sisters, Rose Adams Sterling of Mississippi and Sue Adams Moak and husband Eugene of Summit; eight grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
