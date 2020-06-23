Charlotte Ruth “Fritzi” Barbour Bacher, 88, died June 19, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Jackson, surrounded by her loving family.
Private graveside services will be held in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb, where she will be laid to rest beside her late husband. Sebrell Funeral Home of Ridgeland is in charge of arrangements.
She was born Aug. 18, 1931, in Marshall, Texas, the daughter of the late James Oliver Barbour and Evelyn Ruth Horton Barbour.
She lived most of her life in Marshall before moving to McComb in 2003.
Charlotte was a loving and devoted mother, always putting her family first. She is remembered for making many sacrifices and working hard to support and provide for her family. She was a wonderful cook, enjoyed country music and could play the piano. Charlotte was a faithful Christian, a dedicated wife and mother, and a beloved grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Glenn “Bob” Bacher, and her brother, James Madison “Ted” Barbour.
She is survived by her son, James Robert “Buddy” Bacher (Sherry), of Wylie, Texas; daughter, Karen Elizabeth Bacher Shatford (Rick) of North Richland Hills, Texas; daughter, Mari Catherine “Kathy” Bacher Forbes (Bill), of Greenwood, Ind.; daughter, Cynthia Ann “Cindy” Bacher Mathis (Clay), of Jackson; son, Bruce Alan Bacher (Heather), of Greenwood, Ind.; 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to your local Alzheimer’s Association or by visiting www.alz.org.
