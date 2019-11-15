Dildred McClain, 56, of Lafayette, La., died Nov. 4, 2019, at Lady of the Oaks Rehab Center.
Visitation is noon Saturday until services at 1:30 p.m. at Cook Richmond Funeral Home in Franklinton, La. Craft-Ginn Funeral Chapel of Tylertown is in charge of local arrangements.
Ms. McClain was born May 9, 1963, in Bogalusa, La.
