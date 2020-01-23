Edna Fay Garner Forrest, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 9, 2020. She was a resident of Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, Fla., for the past 12 years.
A memorial service honoring both Fay and her husband Nat will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb, with visitation at 1. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery.
Fay was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Magnolia.
She previously lived in Sebring, Fla., and Ponchatoula, La.
She was a homemaker and involved in various school functions as a room mother at Southwood Academy in Hammond, La., while her daughters were growing up. She also volunteered as a preschool Sunday school teacher for many years at First Baptist Church, Ponchatoula.
She loved to read, garden and work crossword and word search puzzles, and also spent many hours helping her husband Nat with genealogy for the Forrest and Garner families.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Nathaniel Forrest; her father, Henry Quin Garner Sr.; her mother, Helen Edna Welch Garner; her brothers, Quin Garner, Loris Garner and LJ Garner; and sister, Freddie Bea Garner Wilson Whittington.
Fay is survived by her two daughters, Natalie Guild and husband William of Delray Beach, Fla., and Patsy McClelland and husband Timothy of Orlando, Fla.; grandchildren, David Guild and wife Julia of West Palm Beach, Fla., Jason Guild of Jupiter, Fla., Michael Guild of Orlando, Taylor McClelland of New York City and Carrie McClelland of Orlando.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the charity of your choice.
