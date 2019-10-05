Cecil “Bennie” Stegall, 102, of Vidalia, La., died Oct. 3 in Ferriday, La.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Tuesday at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, La., until services there at 10 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Pike Memorial Gardens in McComb.
The family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
