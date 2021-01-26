He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever. – Revelation 21:4
Jeffrey Brant Redd, 55, loved the Lord and is no longer experiencing sorrow, crying, or pain. Jeff went to his eternal home Jan. 22, 2021, at his home in Bogue Chitto.
Visitation is 9 a.m. today until services at 11 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Burial will follow at the Cold Springs Church of Christ Cemetery. Dr. Larry LeBlanc of FBC Summit will officiate.
Jeff was born Oct. 24, 1965, in Brookhaven to Rembert Morris Redd and Sylvia Ann Smith Redd of Bogue Chitto. He graduated from Bogue Chitto High School and Delta Detroit Academy. Jeff married the love of his life, Pennie Ann Baker Redd, on Aug. 21, 1993.
Jeff loved God, his wife, and his daughters deeply. He was a devoted father and husband all his life. He loved being with his girls. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing when his health would allow. He doted on his canine companion, “The Perd.” His quiet and kind disposition hid an incredible sense of humor and wit. He will be sadly missed by those who loved and knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rembert Morris Redd; stepfather, Garner G. Morgan; brother Timothy Morris Redd; paternal grandparents, Zelmer Morris Redd and Willie Wactor Redd; and maternal grandparents, Melvin Smith and Edith Smith.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Pennie Ann Baker Redd; daughters, Lucy Ann Redd and Lily Ray Redd of Bogue Chitto; mother, Sylvia Ann Redd Morgan of Bogue Chitto; brother, Christopher Redd and wife Shirley of Dubai; sisters, Denise Redd Cain and husband Stefan of Bogue Chitto and Tammy Redd Williford and husband Billy of Canton; nieces and nephews, in-laws, and family and friends who are grieving and miss him.
Pallbearers will be brother Chris Redd; brothers-in-law Marty Baker, Keith Baker, Jeff Brown, Stefan Cain; and friend Bruce Rawls.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church of Summit in Jeff’s name.
