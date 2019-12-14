TL Lewis, 80, of Sandy Hook, died Dec. 10, 2019, at his residence.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown, and noon Monday at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 284 Springhill Church Road, Sandy Hook, until services at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Sammy Irving officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Born Dec. 28, 1938, in Marion County, Mr. Lewis was the son of the late Tilmer Lewis and the late Coeva Mark Lewis.
