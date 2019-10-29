Howard Mark Falick, 67, of Summit passed away Oct. 25, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Services were Sunday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Dr. David Millican officiated and burial was in Hollywood Cemetery in McComb.
Howard was born on Sept. 22, 1952, in Detroit, Mich. He is the son of the late Milton and Sylvia Taylor Falick.
He was a retired owner-operator of Cottman Transmission and a member of the Presbyterian faith. He was a loving husband and father and was an avid hunter. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his two favorite pets, Rocky and Lilbit.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret Lazarus Falick; one son, Lucius Falick; one daughter, Gabrielle Falick; one brother, Yale Falick (Elisa); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Lucius Falick, John Cassidy, Bryan Riggs, Michael Wilson, Ken Borne and Ryan Tregle.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
