Irmgard Baham Toler of Liberty passed from this life to Heaven on July 28, 2021.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Enterprise Baptist Church, Liberty. Brown Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Toler immigrated to America in 1957. She was proud of both her German heritage and her American citizenship. She eventually became loved by both the East Fork and Enterprise communities of Amite County.
Although she had no children, she loved children and influenced many lives young and old. Her sweet spirit and kind nature were reflected in her giving heart. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kurt and Luci Rober; first husband, T.D. Baham; and stepdaughter, Christa Toler Owen.
She leaves behind her husband, Lane Toler; stepson Greg and wife Sage; two step-grandsons, Michael and Bryan; two step-granddaughters, Kelsie and Katelyn; three step-great-grandchildren of Baton Rouge; one step-granddaughter, Jamie Owen of Slidell, La.; and one step-nephew, Paul Baham Jr. and wife Bobbye and family.
