City employees may soon have to provide proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for COVID-19 under a proposed order city officials discussed at Tuesday’s board meeting.
The draft of Mayor Quordiniah Lockley’s executive order requires all city employees to wear masks, provide proof of vaccination or undergo weekly virus tests.
Selectman Ted Tullos said he was not against the vaccine but believed the mandate would take away city employees’ choice on whether to get it.
“I believe in vaccines and I believe in personal freedom,” he said.
Lockley said he also supports personal freedom, but he doesn’t believe requiring an unvaccinated person to wear a mask is out of line or out of the city’s authority.
“I believe in protecting our employees and our citizens, and asking them to wear a mask. I do not see that as a violation of their rights,” he said.
Proof of vaccination will be based on the honor system since employee medical information is private, Lockley said.
Selectmen asked if the order has a specific day and time for unvaccinated employees to get their tests. City Administrator David Myers said a schedule could be made after the order is passed.
Myers said he spoke with the Pike County Health Department about the logistics of the tests.
“I think we need to specify when and at what point in the week. People come in from the weekend into work, and to me Monday seems like the most feasible time to get tested,” Selectman Ronnie Brock said.
Selectman Michael Cameron said Monday makes sense for testing, but he fears mass could become a “lost day” for work.
Lockley said a majority of the city’s employees are already vaccinated and each department’s group of unvaccinated people to be tested would be relatively small.
Myers said the testing could be broken up by department to make sure there is no gaps in the workforce.
Selectman Shawn Williams said he’s also pro-vaccine, but asked what the repercussion for not taking the test would be. Lockley said the order states the employee “may” be fired, but that is the extreme, and punishment would be as light as a verbal warning or as tough as termination, depending on the circumstance and the judgement of city officials, including department heads and Myers.
When asked if the city is in its legal right to pass the order, interim board attorney Marcus Williams said it follows the lead of many other cities across the nation that have taken similar action.
Tullos made a motion to table the matter until the details of testing could be worked out, and Williams seconded. The board voted 4-2 to table. Tullos, Williams, Cameron and Selectman Donovan Hill voted in favor, and selectman Devante Johnson and Brock opposed.
Johnson said he would be willing to have a special called meeting for the order when it’s finalized.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.